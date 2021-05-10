The “red-hot beef market” continues to provide support and talk that cash cattle prices have stabilized and have the potential to trade higher in the next few weeks due to massive packer profit margins has helped to support, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle futures are called mixed after a choppy close to Friday’s session. The trend is mostly steady to slightly higher, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Cattle futures are mixed as wholesale buying for Memorial Day picks up, Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.07%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.27%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.01%. “European stock markets traded mixed today but remained near multi-year highs, amid optimism about the reopening of economies and as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report raised expectations that central bankers will not be tightening monetary policy anytime soon,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets up were up overnight with markets in Japan closing at 2-week highs as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted investor sentiment ahead of earnings reports from domestic automakers and other major firms this week, as traders await China’s inflation data,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.27% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.27%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.20%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.92% and June gasoline is up 1.89%.