The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend, according to The Hightower Report.
Technical action remains positive, but the short-term supply seems adequate enough, given the shift to lower-price beef cuts, according to The Hightower Report. The outlook for significant tightness in 2023 continues to provide underlying support.
USDA’s wholesale boxed beef prices bounced higher on Monday afternoon, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Choice boxes were up $1.62 to $266.24, with select 19 cents higher at $238.86. USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 119,000. That is down 5,000 head from last week but up 6,000 head from the same week last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.80%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.79% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.06%. Stocks in Europe were mostly lower on Tuesday, with the Dax losing nearly 0.3% and the Stoxx 600 0.1%. Investors mull geopolitical tensions after China resumed military drills around Taiwan and worry over the economic outlook ahead of a key inflation release for the U.S. due tomorrow. The Shanghai Composite climbed 0.32% to close at 3,247 while the Shenzhen Component edged up 0.24% to 12,331 on Tuesday, rising for the fourth straight session, with new energy stocks leading the advance following the passage of a major U.S. legislation to combat climate change. A significant amount of funding would go to new or expanded tax credits to promote clean energy generation, electrification, energy efficiency and wider adoption of electric vehicles. Gains in the new energy sector were led by Sungrow Power (8.1%), Contemporary Amperex (2%), Longi Green Energy (2.7%), Tianqi Lithium (1.1%) and Eve Energy (2.3%). Semiconductor stocks also extended their rally on hopes of government support for the sector, while healthcare stocks continued to sell off. Meanwhile, investors remained cautious about resurgent domestic Covid-19 outbreaks and simmering tensions with the U.S. over Taiwan.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.26%, EUR/USD was up 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.86%, and June gasoline is up 1.50%.