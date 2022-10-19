 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slaughter volumes for this past week were 660,000 head, down 4,000 head from the previous week but up 13,000 head from the same week last year, according to The Cattle Report. Slaughter volumes for the past two months have exceeded prior year each week, but it will be hard to sustain year over year gains into the future as fed numbers decline.

Box prices are showing signs of a seasonal improvement and slaughter numbers are expected to slow. Asking prices will be sharply higher, according to The Cattle Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.13% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.58%. Stock market indexes in Germany rose modestly on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth session as earnings optimism and easing policy concerns in the UK buoyed investors’ risk appetite. Elsewhere, analysts continued to warn of downside risk stemming from persistent inflation, aggressive monetary tightening and slowing growth. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.19% to close at 3,044 while the Shenzhen Component dropped 1.43% to 11,027 on Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier this week as the delay in the release of key economic data exacerbated an already highly uncertain outlook for the world’s second largest economy.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.13%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.21%, and June gasoline is up 1.88%.

