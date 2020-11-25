Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 76 cents to $245.06/cwt.
- Select was $1.19 higher $220.90.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,191 head sold live for $109.50-111, and 5,293 head sold dressed for $171-174. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,921 head sold live for $107-110, and 3,189 head sold dressed for $170-174.
Analysts are watching trends in boxed beef cutout values.
“The a.m. boxed beef cutout was moderately higher, which should have lent some support to the cattle market,” the Hightower Report said. “The cutout has been climbing steadily for weeks and has reached its highest level since early June.”
Cattle slaughter numbers are running slightly up from last week, and significantly up from a year ago.
“USDA estimates Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 122,000 head, up 1,000 from a week ago and well above last year,” Brugler Marketing said. “The week to date (WTD) is 242,000 head, up 2,000 head from last week.”