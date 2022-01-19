Beef production normally increases from the first to the second quarters of the year but this year the opposite is expected to happen, according to The Hightower Report. This would be only the second time since at least 1987 that beef production has declined in the second quarter, and it suggests that seasonal support for April or June cattle futures will be stronger than normal.
Packers lent some support to the market Tuesday buying cattle in almost all regions although selectively and the volumes were not large, according to The Cattle Report. Live sales were mostly at $137 and dressed sales in the north mostly at $218.
The cattle market is still trending higher overall, but near-term, prices are in a consolidation pattern looking for a reason to move either higher or lower, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices are looking for direction, but with the near-term trend working lower, a possible break to the down side is still a possibility.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.66 and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.26. European shares erased early losses to trade near the flat line Wednesday, as investors weighed upbeat trading updates from Richemont, Burberry and ASML against a rise in bond yields on concerns over inflation and prospects of tighter monetary policy this year. Germany's 10-year bond yield traded in positive territory for the first time since May 2019, as the country's inflation rate was confirmed at an over 29-year high. At the same time, Britain's CPI report showed the consumer price inflation hit 5.4% in December, its highest level since March 1992 and above market expectations. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.33% to close at 3,558 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.28% to 14,207 on Wednesday, with mainland stocks struggling for momentum as global equities came under pressure from a steady rise in US bond yields. The moves came after Chinese equities recouped some of their year-to-date losses this week as a waning economic momentum fueled hopes for more policy support and rate cuts to stabilize growth. The People’s Bank of China slashed interest rates on 1-year MLF loans by 10 basis points to 2.85% on Monday, with analysts expecting more policy easing this year and predicting a cut in China’s loan prime rate on Thursday.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was up .55%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 38 cents (0.44%), and October gasoline is up 0.46%.