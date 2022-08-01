 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.36 to $270.60.
  • Select was up 65 cents to $247.90.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa, 326 head were sold live at $142.27 to $146.

Talk that another round of hot weather could hurt weights was a factor in the cattle market today, but traders are also nervous about too much dryness in the southern plains, according to the Hightower Report.

The packers have not needed to bid aggressively as increased slaughter is being met with sufficient cattle, according to Total Farm Marketing.

