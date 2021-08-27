“Cash markets look higher again this week and the market may see a continuation of the uptrend after a long period of consolidation,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle futures rallied prior to Friday afternoon’s USDA Cattle on Feed report. “The report confirmed smaller placements for July continuing a trend line that began last spring. Cattle on feed are 2% under last year,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.32%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.70%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.87%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.65%. Stock markets in Europe are tracking a global improvement in risk-appetite and attempting to rebound from losses last week, as investors await further updates on the impact of the coronavirus delta variant on the economic recovery, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks rose overnight amid bargain hunting after lows on Friday. At the same time, auto-related stocks rebounded in Japan following losses stoked by an announcement by Toyota Motor last week that it would slash its global output by 40% in September, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose by 1.48% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.80%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.90 (3.06%), and October gasoline is up 2.21%.