Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell 1.04 to $334.43/cwt.
  • Select fell 5.13 to $298.28.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,493 head sold live at $123.48, and 3,113 head sold dressed at 194.96. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 952 head sold live at $123.25 and 2,024 head sold dressed at $194.79.

Lower grain prices boosted cattle futures today, said Total Farm Marketing.

Over the next couple of weeks price will depend on how bad packers want cattle, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Beef prices are slipping and Father Day buying is essentially over. Next holiday is July 4th --- normally a hamburger holiday.

