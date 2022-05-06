Cattle markets have had a good start to this week, but prices are pressured, giving back those gains. The market seems poised to retest recent lows, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
June live cattle futures are lacking momentum when compared to the cash market, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. It failed to break through the 200 DMA (135.50), which is a near term caution flag.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.85%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.49%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.01%. Europe’s major stock indices traded lower on Friday, following the worst Wall Street selloff since 2020 the day before, with both the German DAX and the pan-European Stoxx 600 erasing roughly 0.7% each. Traders continue to worry over high inflation, monetary tightening and slower economic growth while China's lingering adherence to the zero-Covid policy also weighed. Also, the earnings season continues with profits from ING disappointing, while Adidas operating profits beat estimates as the sportswear company now sees full-year revenues at lower end of outlook range. On the data front, industrial production in Germany sank the most in nearly 2 years in March, another sign the war in Ukraine and supply disruptions are taking a big toll on the German economy. On a weekly basis, the DAX could lose more than 2%, while the Stoxx 600 eyes an over 3% drop. The Shanghai Composite fell 2.16% to 3,002 while the Shenzhen Component lost 2.14% to 10,810 on Friday, snapping days of strong gains, after China’s top decision-making body warned against criticism of its controversial “dynamic zero-Covid” policy. The zero-tolerance approach, which depends on draconian lockdowns and mass testing, has weighed heavily on the economy and disrupted supply chains key to international trade. Chinese stocks also tracked a global rout in equities driven by fears that aggressive tightening by central banks around the globe to contain broadening inflationary pressures could hurt economic growth.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.45%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.91%, and June gasoline is up 1.31%.