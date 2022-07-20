 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $2.04 to $270.53/cwt.
  • Select was $1.48 lower to $242.25.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,130 head sold live for $139-143, and 6,576 head sold dressed for $225-228. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,249 head sold live for $137-145, and 1,110 head sold dressed for $225-230.

Traders are expecting production to fall toward the end of the year. “Production is expected to drop significantly into the fourth quarter, and stay well below previous year's total for the first half of next year,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $271.23, down $1.34 on the day.”

“Live cattle are up with a nice jump in cutouts, and feeders up as well with lower corn and tight calf supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade was light… The steady increase in boxed beef is improving packer margins, which may encourage them to bid up, resulting in higher cash.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Heat for the next two weeks could cause cattle weights to drop sharply and production to decline, putting pressure on prices, The Hightower Re…

Cattle

The estimated average dressed cattle weight last week was 809 pounds, down from 810 the previous week and down from 817 a year ago. Weights co…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Short-term demand appears to be better than expected with beef prices moving up to the highest level since April 15, The Hightower Report said…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The August cattle market rallied to the highest level since June 17, as traders watch high temperatures being forecasted in the immediate futu…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News