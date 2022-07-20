Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.04 to $270.53/cwt.
- Select was $1.48 lower to $242.25.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,130 head sold live for $139-143, and 6,576 head sold dressed for $225-228. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,249 head sold live for $137-145, and 1,110 head sold dressed for $225-230.
Traders are expecting production to fall toward the end of the year. “Production is expected to drop significantly into the fourth quarter, and stay well below previous year's total for the first half of next year,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $271.23, down $1.34 on the day.”
“Live cattle are up with a nice jump in cutouts, and feeders up as well with lower corn and tight calf supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade was light… The steady increase in boxed beef is improving packer margins, which may encourage them to bid up, resulting in higher cash.”