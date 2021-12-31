The national herd is destined to be in decline probably by as many as 1 million beef cows, according to The Cattle Report.
The market may have tested the high end of the December consolidation with the rally in cattle on Wednesday, according to The Hightower Report. Average weights remain somewhat elevated.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was unchanged, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.25%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25. he CAC 40 Index was 0.3% lower to hover around 7,150 on the final trading day of the year, dragged by healthcare and tech amid record-breaking detections of coronavirus cases. Speaking to policymakers, Health Minister Olivier Veran said it’s not appropriate to call the Omicron variant a wave anymore, as it is acting like a tsunami. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 4.8% to 3,640 and the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.7% to 14,857 in 2021, as mainland stocks managed to book annual gains in a challenging investment environment. Chinese stocks navigated a volatile and eventful year, marked by local Covid outbreaks and resulting lockdowns, energy shortages that required government intervention, an ongoing debt crisis in the property sector, regulatory crackdowns in technology and other companies and increased geopolitical tensions.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.03%, and February gasoline is down 1.04%.