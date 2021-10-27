December cattle pushed through resistance toward the end of the session, closing above the 100-day moving average, opening the door for further technical upside, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Short-bought packers dipped into the market Tuesday at higher prices, according to The Cattle Report. In the north cattle sold for $126-$129 live and $200 dressed -- $3-4 higher than last week. In the south, Texas traded a few cattle at $124 then $125, with most sellers in Texas and Kansas holding for $127.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.47%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.32. European stocks traded below the flatline on Wednesday as investors turned more cautious after another batch of Q3 corporate earnings and as inflation woes mount. Reporting before the bell, Deutsche Bank shares fell as Q3 results showed a drop in investment banking revenues despite posting its fifth straight quarterly profit, beating market expectations with a net income of €194 million. Also, Heineken shed more than 2% as beer volumes fell 5.1% organically during Q3, significantly impacted by the pandemic outbreaks in Asia. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.98% to close at 3,562 on Wednesday, while the Shenzhen Component fell 1.09% to 14,394 as China’s latest crackdown on coal storage sites dragged coal mining stocks and the market down. The coal sub-index and the energy sub-index declined 4.2% and 3.2%, respectively, after China’s state planner said that the government would conduct a ”clean up and rectification” work on unlicensed coal storage sites to prevent hoarding of the commodity already in tight supply.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.01% and USD/JPY was down 0.38%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.52%, and December gasoline is down 1.68%.