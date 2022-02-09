Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.67 to $275.79.
- Select was down $1.79 to $272.05.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 479 head sold dressed at $222 to $223.01 and 854 sold live at $141.25. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 40 head sold dressed at $220.
Cattle markets closed sharply higher today, as April found a new contract high, The Hightower Report said. The next upside target is $148.45, they said.
"The market is technically overbought, but traders continue to believe that the tight supply of meat will keep the trend up."