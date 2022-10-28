Cash cattle prices appear to be firming a bit from last week. There was decent trade on Thursday, with higher prices across the board, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle trade was stronger yesterday, but the USDA reported weekly beef export bookings were 14,085 MT from the week that ended Oct. 20 from 16.6k MT last week.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.39%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.61%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.15%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.41%. In Asian markets, stocks fell as “markets fretted about President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on power which may lead to the continuation of strict COVID controls, more sectorial crackdowns and greater geopolitical tensions with the U.S.,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index plunged down 2.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.84%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.79%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 70 cents (0.79%), and October gasoline is down 0.38%.