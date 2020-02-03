The cattle market is still trading in a “long liquidation selling mode,” The Hightower Report said. Exports will be significant, they said, but the coronavirus spreading in China is impacting the market, combined with a large short-term supply. But they noted that all news isn’t bad for the markets, noting cattle is extremely oversold.
“There seems to be plenty of longer-term positive developments for the market to absorb,” The Hightower Report said. “Support for April cattle will emerge at the 50% mark of the September to December rally, which comes in at $118.97.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.50% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.34%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.61%. In Asian markets, markets traded sharply down as Chinese markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday, TradingEconomics.com said, crediting much of the loss to coronavirus reactions. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 7.85% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.01%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.38%, EUR/USD was down 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 41 cents (0.80%), and March gasoline is down 0.90%.