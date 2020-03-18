Hedged cattle owners will post this week in the record book. Hedgers could sell cattle at $110 and cover April futures at $91 early week and still at $96 the basis is historically at record highs, according to The Cattle Report. Never have the differences between cash and futures been so prominently displayed to the world.
Brazil’s packers Minerva Foods and JBS will be halting operations in some Brazil plants per coronavirus precautions, Brugler Marketing reported. Cash cattle sales this week have been early, and running $110-$112.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 3.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 5.52%, France’s CAC 40 was down 5.67%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 5.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 5.15%. The British pound weakened towards $1.18 on Wednesday, touching its lowest level since October 2016 and the second-lowest since March 1985, as recession fears due to the spread of Covid-19 sent investors rushing for safety. The losses follow dramatic monetary policy easing by major central banks and fiscal stimulus measures by governments across the globe. The offshore yuan which trades outside the Chinese mainland has been weakening since the beginning of March 2020 to trade above 7 per USD, a key psychological level. Increasing fears about the worldwide spread of the coronavirus have prompted investors to rush for safe haven and more liquid currencies such as the USD.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.64%, EUR/USD was down 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 0.16%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 8.45% and June gasoline is down 0.71%.