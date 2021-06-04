 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $1.57 to $338.98/cwt.
  • Select went down $1.43 to $311.73.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 749 head sold dressed at $190, with no live sales. In Iowa, 710 head were sold live at $120-120.50, and 296 head were sold dressed at $190-191.

Outside market forces "carry a bullish tilt" for cattle, The Hightower report said, as slaughter starts to return to normal following the cyberattack over the weekend. "With the packer profit margins, the cash market tone is positive for the week."

Cattle plants "need to catch up on slaughter numbers," Total Farm Marketing said. "The hope is this week's boxed beef surge will push cash higher next week."

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News