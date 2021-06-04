Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.57 to $338.98/cwt.
- Select went down $1.43 to $311.73.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 749 head sold dressed at $190, with no live sales. In Iowa, 710 head were sold live at $120-120.50, and 296 head were sold dressed at $190-191.
Outside market forces "carry a bullish tilt" for cattle, The Hightower report said, as slaughter starts to return to normal following the cyberattack over the weekend. "With the packer profit margins, the cash market tone is positive for the week."
Cattle plants "need to catch up on slaughter numbers," Total Farm Marketing said. "The hope is this week's boxed beef surge will push cash higher next week."