Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $15.07 to $450.92/cwt.
- Select went up 16 cents to $437.40.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 42 head sold dressed at $180, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Technical resistance is holding strong, as fundamentals strengthen, Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter so far this week has continued to improve, up 11% from last week but still down 26% from the same week last year,” they said. “Higher beef production, along with demand-stifling prices, have caused beef values to pull back.”
Despite some time until June futures will come up, “the front month live cattle contract sill seems to be finding support from the cash market,” Stewart-Peterson said.