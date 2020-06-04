Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower today on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $23.26 to $272.26/cwt.
- Select went down $16.37 to $260.41.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,624 head sold dressed at $175-185, with 1,233 live sales at $105-110. In Iowa/Minnesota, 558 head were sold live at $106-110, and 974 head were sold dressed at $170-175.
Cattle markets made slightly higher closes today, according to Stewart Peterson, who also said the sharp sell-off in beef values in recent weeks has cut deeply into packer margins.
Futures are still holding a massive discount as traders clearly see a sharp drop in cash coming in the next few weeks, according to The Hightower Report.