Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 76 cents to $227.58/cwt.
- Select went down 93 cents to $213.82.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,535 head sold live at $101-104, with 2,396 sold dressed at $162-163. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,173 head were sold live at $102-105, and 542 head were sold dressed at $160-163.
There is speculation in the cattle market that the recent moisture from hurricanes may delay marketings in the southern plains, according to Stewart-Peterson. “Beef production is running sharply ahead of last year, and there is a lot of talk that very poor pasture conditions will further increase weekly kills and beef production.”
“The market’s close below the 9-day moving average is an indication the short-term trend remains negative,” The Hightower Report said.