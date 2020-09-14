Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.68 to $217.21/cwt.
- Select went up 66 cents to $207.76.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 76 head were sold dressed at $158, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Cash trade firmed up to end last week, but prices “are still down from the previous week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “September feeders have tested but not yet broken through the 20-day moving average resistance.”
“The market now above the 18-day moving average suggests the immediate-term trend has turned up,” The Hightower Report said. “There could be more upside follow-through since the market closed above the second-swing resistance.”