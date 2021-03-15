Cattle calls are mixed to higher following last week’s strong closes, improving the technical picture in deferred contracts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash markets traded $113 to $-114/cwt last week and is expected to hang around that price area again this week, keeping overhead pressure in place for the market.
A quick look at beef demand reveals a market running on all cylinders, yet live cattle are selling $10 hundredweight under the more normalized year in 2019, according to The Cattle Report. “We are now moving into spring with Covid in decline, and domestic consumers will be anxious to return to world of backyard cookouts and eating out. While this many not change total consumption of beef, it will change the demand curve for many of the cuts. Ribs have been in decline and now might recover along with 50% lean and more cooking out occurs,” it said.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.16. European stock markets traded higher on Monday, with some benchmarks hitting multi-year highs, amid hopes for a global economic recovery helped by stronger-than-expected industrial production and retail sales data from China. Also, the approval of a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package in the US last week meant that Americans started receiving their $1,400 direct payments over the weekend. On a more negative note, concerns over rising bond yields, coronavirus infections in Europe and vaccine rollout delays continued to weigh on sentiment. The Shanghai Composite fell 33.13 points or 0.96% to 3419.95 on Monday, extending losses of 2% in the previous week as investors retreated following China’s clampdown on monopolistic market behaviours. Regulatory authorities reportedly have told banks to trim their loan books this year to guard against risks emerging from bubbles in domestic financial markets.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.12%, and May gasoline is down 0.02%.