Cattle markets are noting “bear spreading,” Total Farm Marketing said. Friday’s Cattle on Feed numbers were heavy on supplies, but low on placements, which was supportive for deferred contracts. “The market traded that accordingly to start the week,” they said.
The surge in hog prices is also providing some support to the market, The Hightower Report said, but the market is “fading” the cattle on feed report, causing some sellers to turn active. “Weakness in the beef market added to the negative tone,” they said. “There was also some weakness on very light volume in the cash market on Friday.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.61%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.58%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.91% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.86%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.30%, EUR/USD was down 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 53 cents (0.78%), and August gasoline is up 1.04%.