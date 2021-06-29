 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle markets are noting “bear spreading,” Total Farm Marketing said. Friday’s Cattle on Feed numbers were heavy on supplies, but low on placements, which was supportive for deferred contracts. “The market traded that accordingly to start the week,” they said.

The surge in hog prices is also providing some support to the market, The Hightower Report said, but the market is “fading” the cattle on feed report, causing some sellers to turn active. “Weakness in the beef market added to the negative tone,” they said. “There was also some weakness on very light volume in the cash market on Friday.”

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.61%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.58%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.91% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.86%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.30%, EUR/USD was down 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 53 cents (0.78%), and August gasoline is up 1.04%.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

A potential move higher in the cash market helped fuel the rally in live cattle futures yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Cattle were caught in the "massive commodity landslide" yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. Beef exports are 16% lower we…

"While beef was down sharply on the week, beef prices remain at the highest level on record for this time of year, and up sharply from the las…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

"The concerns regarding demand may limit the cash market, and any strength this week could be deemed as a seasonal top," Total Farm Marketing said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

