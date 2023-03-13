Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 5 cents to $284.86/cwt.
- Select up $2.08 to $273.62/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales and 27 head sold dressed at $265-265. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 35 head sold live at $166 and none sold dressed at $227.
“The live cattle market gapped lower, and that triggered additional long liquidation,” Total Farm Marketing said, noting the April contract looks weak technically. “This could open the door for some further price correction, technically, as the week goes on. The cash market trade was undeveloped to start the week on Monday and will be key for the week.”
Cattle markets are sending a “negative signal” for the short term trend, The Hightower Report said. “Cash beef markets were steady last week with a firm tone.”