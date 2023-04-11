Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and on Select, the USDA said.
People are also reading…
- Choice up 2.19 to $295.10/cwt.
- Select up 3.64 to $282.04/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 60 head sold dressed at $285.00. mIn negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 42 head sold dressed at $284.00.
Live cattle continue to make new contact highs as cash trade is on fire, while feeders are following fats up as well, according to Total Farm Marketing.