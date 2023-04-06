Outlook for a declining supply in the beef market has helped support cattle, but a key reversal in the charts “suggests a short-term correction may be in order,” The Hightower Report said.
“The spreads between April and June have widened to a more historical level than earlier this year,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “Since it is more rare than common for the June contract to exceed the April high, I anticipate this year to be the same.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.80%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index was unchanged overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.22%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.23%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.28%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 13 cents (0.16%), and May gasoline is down 0.04%.