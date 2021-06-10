The discount to the cash market is providing underlying support, but traders are also nervous over the potential for increasing supply and declining demand into the heart of the summer, The Hightower Report said today.
Cattle futures are expected to be mixed today after some “bull spreading” returned to the market mid-week. “Recent sessions have seen buying strength in the deferred live contracts, and yesterday saw some unwinding of those spreads,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
Cattle futures are mixed, but are supported by a strong basis, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.08%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.07%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09%. Stock markets in Europe are mixed as all eyes are on U.S. consumer prices data and the European central bank policy meeting due later in the day, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are up on optimism about reports Beijing and Washington agreed “to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences” after a third round of discussions in two weeks, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.20%, and July gasoline is up 0.37%.