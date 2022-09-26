 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 79 cents to $247.84/cwt.
  • Select was up $4.04 to $223.35.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 39 head sold dressed for $228.

Demand and overall economic concerns remain an issue for traders. “Traders remain concerned with very weak demand from the consumer, but the macroeconomic concerns continue to pressure the market as demand for higher price beef may be hit by short-term recession forces,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed-beef cut-out values were delayed.”

“Placements were higher than anticipated on Friday’s Cattle on Feed report with a slight overall bearish tone to the report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A head and shoulders chart formation in feeder cattle points to the downside. Cash was $1 higher in both the north and south. Boxed beef has been trending lower but closed mixed on Friday… Cattle slaughter projected at 126,000.”

