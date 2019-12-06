February cattle opened lower yesterday but closed moderately higher on the day after first moving down to the lowest level since November 22nd, said The Hightower Report. “With the overbought condition and a weaker trend for beef prices, the market looks vulnerable to more selling ahead,” The Report said.
The Actual Slaughter report had steer carcass weights down 1 lb. in the latest week to 911 lbs., Allendale said. Heifer weights grew by 1 lb. in this week to 842 lbs.
The last couple of weeks there has been a lot of sideways in trade, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. Bears have the advantage in feeder cattle, he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.19%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.81% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.74%. European stock markets traded slightly higher this morning, after the Chinese minister of commerce, said the U.S. and China remain in communication but insisted that any deal should include the rolling back of tariffs,TradingEconomics.com said. Major stock indexes in Asia closed in the green on Friday amid optimism regarding US-China trade deal after US President Donald Trump said trade talks with Beijing were "moving right along" ahead of December 15th deadline when additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the US go into effect, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose by 0.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.23%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.26%, and January gasoline is down 1.02%.