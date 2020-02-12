Boxed beef cutout values lower on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings.
- Choice down $1.52 to $206.31/cwt.
- Select up 77 cents to $205.30/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,757 head sold live at $119. Dressed sales of 350 head at $190 were reported. In Iowa/Minnesota, live sales of 254 were reported at $119.00. Dressed sales of 550 head were reported at $190.22.
April live cattle prices finished up 67 cents, closing at $117.85. March feeder cattle closed up 37 cents to $135.05. “The market remains technically oversold and vulnerable to a bounce, and a hook reversal may help turn the trend back up,” Hightower says.
Choice beef values were lower late Tuesday, and were down again this morning. Stewart-Peterson says the narrowing of the Choice/Select spread is an “increasingly bearish signal” for the fed cattle market.