Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $2.16 to $226.93/cwt.
  • Select went up 72 cents to $218.77.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 38 head sold dressed at $178, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.

The futures market jumped yesterday “without any support from the cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said, and cash bids are still elusive on Tuesday.

There was a bearish signal in daily stochastics, The Hightower Report said, as they moved into oversold territory. “The market’s close below the 9-day moving average is an indication the short-term trend remains negative.”

