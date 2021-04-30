 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures scored a win on Thursday according to Brugler Marketing. Front month cattle futures closed 12 to 92 cents higher yesterday, Alan Brugler said.

The beef price rally continues to drive packer profit margins, but packers do not see the need to bid up cattle, as sellers are active, The Hightower Report said. Recent weight data did not suggest that producers are overly current with marketings, so the selling could continue over the near term.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.55%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20%. In Europe the market was mixed, mostly down slightly as traders were concerned over the timing of the economic rebound in the Eurozone after reports showed GDP shrink by 0.6%, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, investors proved cautious amid a fresh surge of novel coronavirus infection rates. The nationwide tally of new infections in Japan climbed to 5,918 Thursday, the highest daily level since Jan. 28, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.81% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.83%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.23%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.44%, and June gasoline is down 1.46%.

