The oversold market in cattle “does not look cheap yet,” The Hightower Report said. They said as supply is on the rise right now, “the beef pipeline could clog up quickly and cattle could back up in the country.” Average weight for the week of Feb. 15 was at 905 pounds, the second week in a row for higher weights “when cattle weights are normally falling off.”
The weight factor is bearish, they said, as is the weakening stock market. “Another collapse in the stock market plus continued fears of a knee-jerk reaction by consumers to pull back from purchasing anything but essentials has helped to pressure.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.82% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.56% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.55%. In Asia, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 3.15% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.95%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.54%, EUR/USD was up 0.87% and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.44 (3.22%), and April gasoline is up 1.21%.