April cattle closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as the market is reducing the large premium which April holds to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report. Ideas that beef production will pick up significantly over the near term and quickly fill the pipeline is seen as a short-term bearish force.
Cattle calls are for steady to lower trade following a round of technical selling and long liquidation on Tuesday after the April contract broke support, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Traders are likely to test the 50-moving average near $120, which was support on the previous pull back. Cold Storage data showed total red meat supplies in freezers were up 3% from the previous month, but down 12% from last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.41% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.63%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.80% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.23. European stock markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, with Frankfurt’s Dax rising 0.8% after remarks from Fed Chair Powell eased some worries around higher interest rates and inflation. Fed Chair Powell said the American economy is a long way from its employment and inflation goals and reiterated inflation is expected to rise above 2% while the Fed is committed to current policy. On the corporate front, Lloyds profit beat forecasts and the bank also announced a dividend payout. Sales from Reckitt Benckiser also surprised on the upside. On the macro front, the German economy expanded 0.3% in Q4, much better than initial estimates of a 0.1% growth. The Shanghai Composite dropped 72.28 points or 1.99% to 3564.08 on Wednesday, extending declines for a third consecutive session as escalating worries over policy tightening in China continued to weigh on sectors with almost record-high valuations. Further denting sentiment, Hong Kong’s government increased its stamp duty on equity transactions to 0.13% from 0.1% on the city’s stock exchange for the first time in almost two decades to fund a widening budget deficit.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.60%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.07%, and Aprilgasoline is up 0.85%.