- Choice up $1.38 to $229.99.
- Select up $1.84 to $219.95.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 214 sold dressed at $182 and 614 sold live at $114.17. In Iowa/Minnesota, 922 head were sold live at $114.12 to $115.64, and 100 head were sold dressed $180.80.
April cattle closed near unchanged, but cattle generally were lower in the day after choppy trading early, according to The Hightower Report.
It seems like an oversold situation as cattle have dropped $7 in two days, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.