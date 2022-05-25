 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 72 cents to $262.93.
  • Select was down $1.29 to $244.06.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 5,443 head sold live at $137-142 with 7,105 sold dressed at $222-225. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,586 head were sold live at $140-142.50 with 696 sold dressed at $222-227.

June cattle hold a “significant discount” to the cash market, hovering around $5, Total Farm Marketing said. “Initial trade for cattle was a dollar lower than last week.”

The market’s “short-term trend is positive,” The Hightower Report said. The market “should accelerate a move higher.”

