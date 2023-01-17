 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 77 cents to $276.82/cwt.
  • Select down 2.02 to $254.53/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 328 head sold dressed at $245.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 379 head sold dressed at $251.63.

The week’s FI cattle slaughter was 661k head through Saturday, up 43k head from the same week last week and 98k above the same week last year , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

One thing the COVID pandemic did for cattle industry, it moved more cattle from the producer showlist feedlots to various packer programs. It means fewer cattle will be on showlists, and more cattle under direct packer control and more feeders sold direct to feedlots offering long term buying programs, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

