October live cattle futures were able to break the four-day streak of lower prices on a day when the outside markets saw meaningful pressure.
“If you're bullish the market, this is your silver lining,” Blue Line Futures said this morning.
Traders see tightening supply into the fourth quarter, weights are well below last year and the five-year average suggest short-term production may not be as high as feared, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.11%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.67%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.25% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.20%. Stock markets in Europe are tracking “the risk-off sentiment in Europe as higher than expected inflation in the Eurozone strengthened bets of a hawkish ECB,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, investors digested weak Chinese data which highlighted the country’s difficult path toward economic recovery, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.36%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down p 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.02%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.56 (2.579%), and October gasoline is down 3.41%.