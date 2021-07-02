“With the low placements on feed last month and exceptionally beef strong demand, the cash cattle market could firm in the weeks ahead,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle futures are mixed to higher this morning while live cattle futures finished higher on Thursday with modest gains across the board as a steady to firmer cash and a recovery in the feeder cattle market helped boost the market, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.10%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.34%, France’s CAC up down 0.01% Germany’s DAX Index was up by 0.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%. Most European stocks traded slightly higher, as confidence in the vaccination drive continued to support growth prospects against the concerns about the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with Japan up, but the Shanghai Composite dipped, falling to a near two-week low as traders were nervous after President Xi Jinping said in a speech on the 100th birthday of the ruling Party that Beijing would never allow any foreign force to bully China. “The leader also pledged to build up its military while committing to the "reunification" of Taiwan and ensuring stability in Hong Kong,” said TradingEconomics. Com. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.95% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.18%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 46 cents (0.62%), and October gasoline is down 0.34%.