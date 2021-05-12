Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.17 to $315.08/cwt.
- Select went up 82 cents to $297.16.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,841 head sold dressed at $191, with 3,946 sold live at $118-121. In Iowa/Minnesota, 846 head were sold live at $116.50-121, and 993 head were sold dressed at $187-191.
Gains in cattle continue to come “in spite of grain prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Strong demand needs to be met,” they said. “Packers may finally bid higher.”
Weights “are still high and traders are nevous that packer demand could slide some once Memorial Day beef purchases are complete,” The Hightower Report said.