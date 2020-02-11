Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.08 to $207.83/cwt.
- Select was up 83 cents to $204.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,262 head sold live for $119-120, and 200 head sold dressed for $190. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 83 head sold dressed for $190-193.
“Concerns that coronavirus will have a negative impact on the global economy are still widespread,” Stewart-Peterson said. “If travel and restaurant demand pull back, there could be an even greater oversupply in the near term. Today’s USDA Supply and Demand report increased Q1 and Q2 beef production but reduced Q3 and Q4 production.”
From a technical perspective, cattle markets were oversold and due to tick back up, but it will likely take a rise in the beef market to sustain such a move. “The market is technically oversold, but it will take a bounce in the beef market in order to spark some buying,” the Hightower Report said.