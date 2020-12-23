Slaughter numbers for the past three weeks have been at the top of the sustainable range for current processing capacities, according to The Cattle Report.
The cattle market was lower yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A lot of the contracts of February cattle were down more than a buck, he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.57%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.61% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.05. European stock markets extended gains on Wednesday with Frankfurt's DAX 30 adding 0.5% at 13,490, as France reopened its borders with Britain, with people required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. Meanwhile, UK and EU negotiators continued to push for a post-Brexit trade deal before Christmas with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen taking personal control of talks and being in constant contact with PM Boris Johnson and other EU leaders. The Shanghai Composite added 25.54 points or 0.76% to 3382.32 on Wednesday, following declines of 1.25% in the previous session. Risk sentiment was bolstered on hopes that Beijing would keep its proactive fiscal policy and make monetary policy flexible and targeted. In addition, traders cheered the World Bank's projections that the world’s second-largest economy will grow 2% this year; and 7.9% in 2021, driven by rising private-sector investment in manufacturing and stronger household spending.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.20%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.06%, and February gasoline is up 0.22%.