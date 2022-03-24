 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 81 cents to $262.41.
  • Select was down 65 cents to $252.59.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 702 head sold live at $138.84. In Iowa-Minnesota USDA reported 2,620 head sold live at $141.73 to $144 and 35 head sold dressed at $222.

It should not take much in the way of positive news to turn the market higher, according to The Hightower Report. June cattle saw solid recovery and the cash market may find some support in the weeks ahead.

Packers are able to buy what they need and contract some ahead right now, according to Total Farm Marketing.

