Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.36 to $305.98/cwt.
- Select was $5.45 higher to $289.32.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 558 head sold dressed for $285-288.
“Cattle markets saw the buyers step back in to start the week, fueled by a strong retail market and the optimism of a strong cash trade later in the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Apr live cattle gained 1.000 to 175.750, and Jun added 1.150 to 164.875. Feeders saw strong front-end triple digit gains, supported by the cash index.”
A variety of factors helped to support cattle markets to begin the trading week. “Strength in other commodity markets and the stiff discount of June cattle to the cash market are factors which may have helped support,” the Hightower Report said.