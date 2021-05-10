 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $3.23 to $309.11/cwt.
  • Select was $3.49 higher to $293.76.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 236 head sold live for $120, and 42 head sold dressed for $189.

Cattle markets moved higher to begin the week, supported by strength in feeder cattle and corn market news. “Strength in feeder cattle due to a sharp break in corn prices helped to support as well,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $307.52, up $1.64 on the day.”

Analysts are watching to see if packers will be buying at a good pace this week. “Packers may be willing to purchase cattle at a steady pace this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Live cattle futures rise could help encourage cash prices. Cattle slaughter projected at 119,000. Cash index for May 6; down 0.72 at 130.83.”

