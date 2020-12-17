 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $2.29 to $209.51/cwt.
  • Select went up $1.61 to $193.70.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 27 head sold dressed at $167, with 2,194 sold live at $105-106. In Iowa/Minnesota, 411 head were sold live at $104-106, and 390 head were sold dressed at $165.

Beef demand support and tighter cattle supplies should keep prices supported, according to Total Farm Marketing.

After choppy and lower trading early in the session the market managed to close higher with its highest close since Nov. 12, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

