There was a certain psychological element in negotiations for the price of cattle this week, according to The Cattle Report. Two years of playing on the defensive, in all negotiations regarding price, had hardened the resolve of cattle owners to the reality of market leverage and bargaining power.
Cattle futures were up $0.85 to $2.50 in the front months, led by December, at the close on Wednesday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Reports of cash sales as high as $140 provided support, while the bulk of cash business remains above $136 for the holiday week.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were down 1.58% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.22%, France’s CAC 40 was down 3.47%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.63. European stocks plunged more than 2% to five-week lows on Friday, following sharp losses in the Asia-Pacific region, amid concerns over the spread of a newly identified and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus. Travel-related stocks were under heavy pressure as the new variant, which was already detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, prompted Britain to announce a temporary ban on flights from six countries in southern Africa, while investors worry that other nations could follow suit. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.56% to close at 3,564 while the Shenzhen Component Index shed 0.34% to 14,777 on Friday, as investors turned cautious amid concerns over a new and possibly vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa, as well as an uptick of local cases in eastern China.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.60%, EUR/USD was up 0.68% and USD/JPY was down 1.19%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 5.89%, and January gasoline is down 5.76%.