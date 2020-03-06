Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on moderate to fairly good demand and light to moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 22 cents to $207.47/cwt.
- Select was $1.51 higher to $202.57.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,514 head sold live for $112-114, and 1,361 head sold dressed for $180-182. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 4,051 head sold live for $111-114, and 2,871 head sold dressed for $179-182.
“April cattle traded sharply lower on the session early in the day, but the market has recovered more than 100 points off of the lows into the midsession,” the Hightower Report said. “Fears of a collapse in demand short-term for beef, which could clog the pipeline as beef orders are canceled for events, restaurants and business gatherings has kept sellers active.”
“Cash cattle trade this week is already down 1.00 to 3.00 from last week, but the Apr live cattle are still trading at a discount to cash,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April live cattle are trading in the upper third of the day’s range so far, but today’s session left a gap from yesterday’s trading range.”