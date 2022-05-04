 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 19 cents to $259.74.
  • Select was up 34 cents to $247.68.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 11,633 head sold dressed at $231.84 and 9,191 sold live at $146.06 to $149. In Iowa/Minnesota 5,154 were sold live at $145.57 to $147.63 and 3,199 were sold dressed at $231.22.

It was a relatively quiet day in the cattle market but prices were lower and traders were cautious, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

Packers may be less aggressive with some cattle already contracted ahead, according to Total Farm Marketing.

