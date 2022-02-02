 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $2.29 to $283.15/cwt.
  • Select down 65 cents to $279.57/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,315 head sold live at $139-140 and 14,386 head sold dressed at $220-224. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 5,721 head sold live at $139-142 and 4,546 head sold dressed at $219-223.

Cattle markets were higher today, with April posting another contract high. “A sharp rally in cash markets in Nebraska, plus talk that the winter storm could disrupt marketings over the near term helped to support.”

The cattle inventory report showed the “lowest inventory in seven years,” Total Far Marketing said. “• Feedlots want to move cattle due to rising grain prices.”

